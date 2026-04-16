KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $321,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on MS
Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and headline strength – Morgan Stanley reported EPS of $3.43 and revenue of ~$20.6B, topping consensus; equities trading and advisory drove a material upside that investors rewarded. Why Morgan Stanley Stock Rocked the Market Today
- Positive Sentiment: Record markets revenue & improved dealmaking — Institutional Securities posted record quarterly Markets revenue (notably high equities trading), while investment banking showed pickup, supporting better-than-expected net income. Morgan Stanley Q1 Earnings Top on Markets & Advisory Strength, Stock Up
- Positive Sentiment: Wealth Management momentum — record Wealth Management revenues, strong net new assets and fee-based inflows signal durable franchise earnings power beyond trading volatility. (See Q1 call coverage and summaries.) Nasdaq Surges 200 Points; Morgan Stanley Posts Upbeat Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and shareholder-friendly actions — firm executed ~$1.75B in buybacks during the quarter and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, reinforcing cash-return optionality. Morgan Stanley’s profit rises on dealmaking, trading boost
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/capital outlook improving — CFO said the U.S. capital-rule overhaul likely leaves Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, a structural tailwind if realized but subject to final rule details and timing. Morgan Stanley eyes capital relief as lobbying push pays off
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term strategic bets — management highlighted tokenization/on‑chain tools as part of the wealth platform roadmap; positive for competitiveness longer term but not an immediate earnings driver. Morgan Stanley CFO Ties Tokenization to Core Wealth Advisory Model
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sentiment — some post‑earnings analysis warns that the stock’s valuation is elevated after the rally, leaving less room for disappointment if trading or deal activity moderates. Monitor guidance and margin cadence. Morgan Stanley: Impressive Q1 But Valuation Remains Hot
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
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