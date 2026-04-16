Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bank of America’s conference call:

Get Bank of America alerts:

Revenue +7% to $30.3B and EPS +25% to $1.11 ; management said every business segment grew revenue, earnings, loans and deposits in Q1 2026.

; management said every business segment grew revenue, earnings, loans and deposits in Q1 2026. Net interest income $15.9B (up 9% YoY) outperformed expectations and full-year NII growth guidance was raised to +6%–8% based on loan/deposit growth and repricing tailwinds.

outperformed expectations and full-year NII growth guidance was raised to +6%–8% based on loan/deposit growth and repricing tailwinds. The firm delivered strong operating leverage (290 bps), improved efficiency (efficiency ratio 61%), and achieved a 16% ROTCE , reflecting disciplined expense management and targeted investments.

, reflecting disciplined expense management and targeted investments. Asset quality remained benign with net charge-offs and delinquencies down YoY, a provision of ~$1.3B and a modest reserve release driven by improvements in card and CRE office exposures.

Capital and liquidity remain ample — CET1 at 11.2% (down 14 bps after $7.2B buybacks and $2B dividends) and global liquidity >$960B; proposed Basel III/G-SIB changes could modestly alter future capital requirements but final rules are pending.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8%

BAC opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top and bottom lines: EPS $1.11 vs. ~$1.00 expected; revenue ~$30.3B beat estimates. Net income and EPS rose year-over-year, supporting the near-term earnings outlook. Read More.

Q1 beat on top and bottom lines: EPS $1.11 vs. ~$1.00 expected; revenue ~$30.3B beat estimates. Net income and EPS rose year-over-year, supporting the near-term earnings outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading and wealth businesses powered the quarter — equities revenue jumped sharply and wealth/AUM flows were strong (helping fee income and recurring revenue). Those businesses offset some pressure in fixed-income and boosted overall profits. Read More.

Trading and wealth businesses powered the quarter — equities revenue jumped sharply and wealth/AUM flows were strong (helping fee income and recurring revenue). Those businesses offset some pressure in fixed-income and boosted overall profits. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns add to shareholder appeal: the company reported sizable buybacks/dividend deployment, which supports EPS and investor sentiment. Read More.

Capital returns add to shareholder appeal: the company reported sizable buybacks/dividend deployment, which supports EPS and investor sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note BAC trades at a discount to large-bank peers and argue the valuation gap could close if earnings momentum continues — a potential re-rating catalyst but not guaranteed. Read More.

Analysts note BAC trades at a discount to large-bank peers and argue the valuation gap could close if earnings momentum continues — a potential re-rating catalyst but not guaranteed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone from the earnings call emphasized “strong momentum” and resilient consumer spending, which reassures investors but leaves exposure to macro swings. Read More.

Management tone from the earnings call emphasized “strong momentum” and resilient consumer spending, which reassures investors but leaves exposure to macro swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: fixed‑income trading underperformed relative to equities, and the bank cautioned about evolving macro/geopolitical risks that could pressure future revenue or credit. Read More.

Risks remain: fixed‑income trading underperformed relative to equities, and the bank cautioned about evolving macro/geopolitical risks that could pressure future revenue or credit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment has cooled in surveys (BofA survey showing lowered growth expectations), which could weigh on risk appetite and future fee volumes if conditions deteriorate. Read More.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.