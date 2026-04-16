OpenEden OpenDollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDO)

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market capitalization of $274.92 million and approximately $837.91 worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenEden OpenDollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,348.15 or 0.99991939 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74,310.94 or 0.99768155 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenEden OpenDollar Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar’s launch date was January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 41,174,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,415,021 tokens. The official website for OpenEden OpenDollar is openeden.com. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x.

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 41,196,470.02576815 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.9975675 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenEden OpenDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenEden OpenDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.