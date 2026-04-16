XY Planning Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $87.41 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.