XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires 48,630 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 807,073 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,097,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 534,928 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 509,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

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