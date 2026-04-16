XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $738,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 448.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,442,269,000 after purchasing an additional 584,382 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 419,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on DUK to $139 (from $138), keeping a neutral rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upward support for the share price. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on DUK to $139 (from $138), keeping a neutral rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upward support for the share price. Positive Sentiment: Duke appears in a utilities income-roundup as a dividend-oriented pick, which can attract yield-focused investors and provide baseline demand for the shares. 247WallSt Article

Duke appears in a utilities income-roundup as a dividend-oriented pick, which can attract yield-focused investors and provide baseline demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy is investing $600,000 in North Carolina workforce training programs (community colleges and partners) — a long-term operational positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Yahoo Finance

Duke Energy is investing $600,000 in North Carolina workforce training programs (community colleges and partners) — a long-term operational positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple local grants from the Duke Energy Foundation (community nonprofits, $50K awards, food/mental-health/housing support) boost PR and community relations but have minimal direct financial impact. WBIW

Multiple local grants from the Duke Energy Foundation (community nonprofits, $50K awards, food/mental-health/housing support) boost PR and community relations but have minimal direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Duke will hold its annual shareholders meeting online May 7 — a governance item investors should note but not price-moving by itself. Yahoo Finance Meeting Notice

Duke will hold its annual shareholders meeting online May 7 — a governance item investors should note but not price-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Duke filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to recover more than $800M in winter fuel and purchased-power costs; while recovery would preserve margins, the request has drawn regulatory and political scrutiny that increases execution risk and short-term uncertainty. Reuters

Duke filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to recover more than $800M in winter fuel and purchased-power costs; while recovery would preserve margins, the request has drawn regulatory and political scrutiny that increases execution risk and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights that customers may pay more and that state leaders (including Gov. Stein) are urging action from the utilities commission — a sign of possible public/political pushback that could delay or limit recovery. MSN

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

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Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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