XY Planning Network Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,711,000.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFGP stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

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