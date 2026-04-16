XY Planning Network Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

XY Planning Network Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,302,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,101,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWV opened at $398.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average of $385.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $288.86 and a 52-week high of $398.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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