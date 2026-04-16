Wealth Effects LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,267,000 after buying an additional 6,781,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kenvue by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,952 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Kenvue by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,785,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,976,000 after purchasing an additional 332,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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