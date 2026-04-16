XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,634 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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