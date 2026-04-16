Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $12.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBDC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OBDC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.