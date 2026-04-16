VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,007,281 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 1,401,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

VSee Health Stock Performance

Shares of VSEE stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. VSee Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

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VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VSee Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VSee Health by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSee Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VSee Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VSee Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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VSee Health Company Profile

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VSee Health is a telehealth technology company that develops secure, HIPAA-compliant software solutions for virtual care. The company’s flagship platform offers high-definition video visits, real-time messaging and collaboration tools designed to streamline remote consultations between patients and healthcare providers. VSee’s solutions are built to integrate with electronic health record systems and include features such as digital waiting rooms, screen sharing and file transfer capabilities.

In addition to video conferencing, VSee Health provides remote patient monitoring (RPM) tools that enable clinicians to collect biometric data, such as blood pressure, heart rate and glucose readings, from patients in their homes.

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