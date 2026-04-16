Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,515,165 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,138,997 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,637,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,924,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,165,000 after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $391.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Vox Royalty

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Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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