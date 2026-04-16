Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Declines By 18.7%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,630 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 26,616 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VGASW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

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Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

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Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

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