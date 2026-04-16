Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Declines By 18.7%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,630 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 26,616 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 6.6%
Shares of NASDAQ VGASW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
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