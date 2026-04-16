Short Interest in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Rises By 47.9%

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,149,452 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 1,453,149 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSYY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

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GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSYY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

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The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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