Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 283,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 324,140 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Daikin Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

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Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,153.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

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