Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Issues Earnings Results

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Ealixir Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
About Ealixir
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