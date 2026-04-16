Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Issues Earnings Results

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

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EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

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