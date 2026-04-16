Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 20,404 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,792,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 760,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,640,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,664 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,434,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,922 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,392,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,445,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 876,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $58.44.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

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