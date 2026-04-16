XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires 3,637 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in CME Group by 116.3% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in CME Group by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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CME Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $296.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.20. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.90 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $344.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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