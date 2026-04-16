Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.15 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $2.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00027998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. Blog, Telegram, YouTube, Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

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