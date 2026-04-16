PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,450,042 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 1,094,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

PetroChina Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PetroChina to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About PetroChina

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PetroChina Company Limited, traded over-the-counter in the U.S. as PCCYF, serves as the publicly listed arm of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, PetroChina engages in a full range of activities across the oil and gas value chain. The company is responsible for exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, capitalizing on extensive onshore and offshore assets throughout China.

In its midstream operations, PetroChina develops and manages pipeline networks, storage terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities that support the domestic energy grid.

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