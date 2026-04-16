ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,166 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 52,541 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

ParkerVision stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.51.

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ParkerVision Company Profile

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ParkerVision, Inc, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, is a development‐stage company specializing in advanced wireless broadband and mobile communication technologies. The company’s core innovation is its PowerLine digital front‐end architecture, designed to streamline receiver design, lower power consumption and reduce component counts in mobile handsets, tablets and other wireless devices. By leveraging a software‐defined radio approach, ParkerVision’s solutions can support multiple air‐interface standards on a single hardware platform.

The company’s business model is centered on the licensing and enforcement of its intellectual property portfolio.

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