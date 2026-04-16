ai16z (AI16Z) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.79 Thousand

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. ai16z has a total market cap of $585.50 thousand and $14.79 thousand worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ai16z has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ai16z token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,348.15 or 0.99991939 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,310.94 or 0.99768155 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,905,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,906,116.7624445 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00053007 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $9,712.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

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