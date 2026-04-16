NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,216 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 1,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.11. NEXT has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $187.78.

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NEXT Company Profile

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Next Plc is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear and home products. Headquartered in Enderby, Leicestershire, the company operates through a combination of full-price stores, outlet locations and an extensive online platform. Since its launch under the Next brand in 1982, the company has focused on designing and sourcing a wide range of apparel and homeware items for men, women and children.

The company’s core business activities include product design, sourcing and distribution, underpinned by its integrated logistics network.

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