Zacks Research Forecasts BankUnited’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

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BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 299,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,358.08. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

BankUnited Company Profile

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BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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