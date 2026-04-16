Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Japan Tob Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tob stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Japan Tob has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

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Japan Tob Company Profile

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Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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