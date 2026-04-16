Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $373,099.32 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $373,099.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,755.60. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

On Thursday, April 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $59,414.60.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $173,744.76.

On Friday, March 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $369,163.08.

On Monday, March 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $58,269.64.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $11,505.03.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $13,353.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 3,180,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,737. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLYS

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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