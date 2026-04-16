Jula Inrig Sells 1,018 Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 1,018 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $43,376.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,864.53. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jula Inrig also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Jula Inrig sold 7,215 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $302,524.95.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $57,301.59.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jula Inrig sold 6,956 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $223,426.72.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,580. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

Travere Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s rare kidney-disease franchise, adding an estimated ~30,000 patients to the U.S. addressable market and supporting multi-year revenue/earnings upside. Article Title

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s rare kidney-disease franchise, adding an estimated ~30,000 patients to the U.S. addressable market and supporting multi-year revenue/earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reacted strongly to the approval — shares jumped about ~37% on the news as investors priced in first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume-driven revenue growth for Filspari. Article Title

Market reacted strongly to the approval — shares jumped about ~37% on the news as investors priced in first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume-driven revenue growth for Filspari. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings/price targets following the approval (examples: Canaccord to $56, Guggenheim to $54, Piper Sandler to $49 overweight, Wedbush to $44, HC Wainwright reaffirmed buy). These upgrades signal increased analyst confidence in TAM expansion and revenue trajectory. Article Title

Multiple brokerages raised ratings/price targets following the approval (examples: Canaccord to $56, Guggenheim to $54, Piper Sandler to $49 overweight, Wedbush to $44, HC Wainwright reaffirmed buy). These upgrades signal increased analyst confidence in TAM expansion and revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a positive forecast note on TVTX that accompanies their price-target lift; this is incremental institutional support but not a guarantee of sustained momentum. Article Title

Guggenheim issued a positive forecast note on TVTX that accompanies their price-target lift; this is incremental institutional support but not a guarantee of sustained momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume were reported around the approval-related move, indicating heightened short-term speculation and positioning that can amplify volatility. Article Title

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume were reported around the approval-related move, indicating heightened short-term speculation and positioning that can amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted commentary/transcripts and mainstream coverage (Seeking Alpha slides/transcript, MSN health reports) are providing more detail on label scope and commercial plans; useful for modeling uptake but not yet concrete sales figures. Article Title

Company-hosted commentary/transcripts and mainstream coverage (Seeking Alpha slides/transcript, MSN health reports) are providing more detail on label scope and commercial plans; useful for modeling uptake but not yet concrete sales figures. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that recent earnings-estimate revision trends may limit further near-term upside despite the approval; elevated expectations and heavy short-term speculative flows raise the risk of a pullback or consolidation. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,232,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,752,000 after buying an additional 1,538,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,398,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,347,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

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Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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