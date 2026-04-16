SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 412,411 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 312,633 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWO. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

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