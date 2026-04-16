HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,296 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 5,148 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUHUTECH International Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HUHU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,968. HUHUTECH International Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HUHUTECH International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HUHUTECH International Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of HUHUTECH International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HUHUTECH International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of HUHUTECH International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About HUHUTECH International Group

(Get Free Report)

Huhutech International Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUHU) operates an online lending platform that connects borrowers and investors across the People’s Republic of China. The company focuses on providing unsecured consumer microloans as well as working capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. By leveraging internet channels, Huhutech streamlines loan origination, credit matching and fund disbursement, addressing financing gaps for under-served customers who may not meet traditional bank criteria.

The platform delivers end-to-end loan services, including borrower credit assessment, underwriting, loan servicing and repayment collection.

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