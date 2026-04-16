International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,336,889 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 983,288 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
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Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Money Express Stock Up 0.1%
IMXI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 229,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.12). International Money Express had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $147.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.
The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.
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