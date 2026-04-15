J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) executives struck an increasingly optimistic tone on the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, pointing to tightening industry capacity, early signs of demand improvement, and continued internal progress on productivity and cost reduction initiatives. Management also emphasized market share gains across services, while acknowledging that pricing and margin repair remain works in progress in several parts of the portfolio.

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Quarter results and cost initiatives

CFO Brad Delco said first-quarter performance improved year over year, with total revenue up 5% on a GAAP basis, operating income up 16%, and diluted earnings per share up 27% compared to the prior-year period. Delco described the freight recovery as “predominantly supply-driven,” with “some modest improvements in demand,” while noting that winter weather weighed on incremental margins during the quarter.

Delco also highlighted progress on the company’s “lowering cost to serve” program. J.B. Hunt has previously targeted $100 million of structural cost removal, and Delco said the company eliminated “over $30 million during the quarter.” Despite headwinds including “higher insurance premiums, medical costs, and fuel prices, and worse weather,” Delco said the company expanded margins by 70 basis points year over year, even though “pricing…did not cover core inflation.”

On capital deployment, Delco reiterated guidance for $600 million to $800 million of net capital expenditures in 2026, with dedicated growth opportunities expected to be the main variable within the range. He said the company retired $700 million of notes that matured March 1 and ended the quarter at 0.8 turns of debt, below its stated target of one turn. Delco also said J.B. Hunt repurchased 380,000 shares for approximately $80 million and noted a 2% dividend increase authorized in January, marking the company’s 22nd consecutive year of increasing its quarterly dividend.

Management sees structural tightening in trucking capacity

President and CEO Shelley Simpson said the first-quarter freight environment felt “meaningfully different” from recent years. She reiterated that the truckload market had been “fragile,” and said that “continued regulatory enforcement to improve safety…has removed non-compliant capacity,” which, combined with early signs of improved demand, resulted in a tighter truckload market throughout the quarter.

Simpson said the company believes it is “on a path of recovery” and highlighted operational discipline, cost reduction progress, and high customer retention as key drivers. She added that J.B. Hunt has earned multiple Carrier of the Year awards, which she said is “opening doors to growth opportunities.”

EVP of Sales and Marketing Spencer Frazier described what he called a “structural change” in the freight market, arguing that capacity has been exiting the industry for an extended period due to regulatory enforcement, rising costs, and weak financial performance that limits reinvestment. Frazier said customers are increasingly prioritizing execution quality over price, using more frequent “mini bids,” consolidating freight with fewer providers, and emphasizing “scale, visibility, and execution.”

In response to an analyst question on pricing, Frazier said conditions “feel quite a bit different today than it did in January,” adding that capacity “has inverted” and changed rapidly. Nick Hobbs, COO and President of Highway Services and Final Mile, said the company has seen “a big shift from the first half to the second half of bid season,” with customers “more willing” to revisit opportunities through mini bids and rate increases.

Intermodal: record first-quarter volume, bid season remains competitive

Intermodal President Darren Field said the business delivered strong operational execution and “set a record for first quarter volume,” with demand outperforming normal seasonality. For the quarter, intermodal volumes rose 3% year over year, with monthly performance improving through the quarter: down 1% in January, up 1% in February, and up 8% in March.

Field also highlighted a March weekly record of more than 46,000 loads delivered, which he described as unusual for the first quarter. He said growth was broad-based across customers and the network. Eastern network loads increased 7% against a 13% comparison, while transcontinental volume was flat.

Field said the company continues to see “strong rail service from all of our rail providers,” including through multiple winter storms, and said J.B. Hunt and the railroads are confident service levels can be maintained during sustained volume growth.

On pricing, Field said the first half of 2026 reflects last year’s bid season outcomes and that the company will not provide broader updates until the current bid season concludes. He noted that early in the bid season, westbound backhaul freight repriced down year over year, while the company’s operational focus has supported value-based discussions in other parts of the network. Field also said the transcontinental bid season has been “more competitive…particularly outbound off the West Coast, than we had expected,” and stressed that the company’s approach is to remain disciplined on growth and pricing.

Asked about intermodal capacity, Field said J.B. Hunt has not added capacity “in some time” and reiterated the view that the network can support “up to 20% more volume,” emphasizing the company’s intent to “grow into our pre-funded capacity investments” rather than take capacity out.

Highway and brokerage: volume growth meets margin pressure from purchased transportation

Hobbs said the company’s safety performance remains a focal point, noting J.B. Hunt is coming off “three consecutive years of record safety performance” and improved first-quarter DOT preventable accidents per million miles by 14% from last year despite more challenging weather.

He said driver needs are now the highest since June 2022 and that the company is executing recruiting strategies as the driver market tightens.

In JBT, Hobbs said the company delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth. However, he said tighter truckload conditions and a rapid rise in fuel prices late in the quarter created challenges for independent contractors, leading J.B. Hunt to source more third-party capacity. Hobbs said JBT revenue increased 23% on 19% load growth, but gross profit declined 5% “primarily due to the higher purchased transportation rates.”

On Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Hobbs said the business has positive momentum but that financial improvement has been pressured by higher purchased transportation costs, which he described as “normal at this point in the cycle” as the company balances customer commitments with repricing. He said bid season has included more volume wins and rate increases, though spot opportunities were not enough to offset margin pressure in contractual business.

Delco expanded on the margin dynamics, noting that in both ICS and JBT, gross profit dollars were lower year over year even with revenue growth, while operating expenses declined year over year despite higher volumes—something he cited as evidence of productivity improvement and cost control.

Dedicated and Final Mile: resilient performance and pipeline commentary

Brad Hicks, President of Dedicated Contract Services, said weather negatively impacted operations—particularly in January and February—and may have delayed spring surge for lawn and garden customers in northern geographies. Still, he said operating income increased 9% year over year on only modestly higher revenue, crediting cost control, service levels, and record safety performance.

Hicks said J.B. Hunt sold approximately 295 trucks during the quarter and remains confident in its full-year target for net truck sales of 800 to 1,000 new trucks. He also said customer interest in dedicated solutions has increased as the truckload market tightens, and noted that during the first quarter the company had its “second highest month in the last 5 years of new deals priced.”

However, Hicks maintained his view that 2026 should still be framed as a year of “only modest operating income growth” for dedicated, noting that profitability typically lags new fleet startups as expenses ramp before returns are realized.

In Final Mile, Hobbs said end-market demand has shown stabilization in furniture and exercise equipment, with appliance replacement demand “remaining solid.” He reiterated that the company expects a $90 million revenue headwind in 2026 from lost business previously disclosed, but said J.B. Hunt has secured new wins and sees a developing pipeline to offset the impact “without sacrificing returns.”

In closing remarks, Simpson said the company delivered a “strong quarter” driven by operational excellence, including reliable service and safety performance, while continuing to make share gains. She said there is “more work to do” to improve returns across the portfolio, but expressed confidence in the company’s momentum and its investments in people, technology, and capacity.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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