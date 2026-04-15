Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 868 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 579 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $25.60.

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Madison Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Madison Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Madison Dividend Value ETF

About Madison Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Dividend Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Dividend Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVL Free Report ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Madison Dividend Value ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued. DIVL was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

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