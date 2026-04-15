PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,823 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 11,335 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of PureTech Health worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

PureTech Health Trading Up 2.0%

PRTC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 3,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

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