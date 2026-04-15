Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 6,105 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $65,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,243,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,369,140.75. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $882.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,857 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $61,849.92.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,113 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $54,402.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,050 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $32,116.50.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 1,057 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $11,193.63.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.4%

VINP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.23. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Compass Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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