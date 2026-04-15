Short Interest in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Grows By 39.3%

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,073 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 20,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DEHP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. 22,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,129. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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