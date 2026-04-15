DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,693 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 15th total of 1,798 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DABS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

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Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000.

About DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities. DABS was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by DoubleLine.

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