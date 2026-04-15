Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 1,125,000 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $124,672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.3%

CRWV stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,214,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,917,672. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Key CoreWeave News

Positive Sentiment: Jane Street multi‑year commitment — Jane Street has committed roughly $6 billion for CoreWeave’s AI cloud services and separately invested $1 billion of equity, providing multi‑year revenue visibility and a strategic, deep‑pocketed customer. Read More.

Jane Street multi‑year commitment — Jane Street has committed roughly $6 billion for CoreWeave’s AI cloud services and separately invested $1 billion of equity, providing multi‑year revenue visibility and a strategic, deep‑pocketed customer. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large Meta partnership expands addressable market — Reports of a ~$21 billion capacity agreement with Meta add another stable, high‑value revenue stream that underpins long‑term ARR forecasts and supports scale economics. Read More.

Large Meta partnership expands addressable market — Reports of a ~$21 billion capacity agreement with Meta add another stable, high‑value revenue stream that underpins long‑term ARR forecasts and supports scale economics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic and other enterprise wins — Recent Anthropic data‑center deal and other customer additions validate CoreWeave’s position as a go‑to GPU cloud provider for large AI workloads. These contract wins are driving momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

Anthropic and other enterprise wins — Recent Anthropic data‑center deal and other customer additions validate CoreWeave’s position as a go‑to GPU cloud provider for large AI workloads. These contract wins are driving momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall‑street flows and hedge funds turning bullish — Hedgeye added CoreWeave as a new long and several analysts/shops have upgraded or raised targets, reinforcing momentum and fueling trading volume. Read More.

Wall‑street flows and hedge funds turning bullish — Hedgeye added CoreWeave as a new long and several analysts/shops have upgraded or raised targets, reinforcing momentum and fueling trading volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling under 10b5‑1 — COO Sachin Jain disclosed sales of shares under a pre‑arranged plan; headline‑grabbing but appears scheduled rather than signaling a change in business fundamentals. Read More.

Insider selling under 10b5‑1 — COO Sachin Jain disclosed sales of shares under a pre‑arranged plan; headline‑grabbing but appears scheduled rather than signaling a change in business fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Huge CapEx and financing risk — Analysts caution CoreWeave’s hypergrowth requires tens of billions in CapEx (and likely raises/debt), creating dilution, margin pressure and execution risk despite strong bookings. Read More.

Huge CapEx and financing risk — Analysts caution CoreWeave’s hypergrowth requires tens of billions in CapEx (and likely raises/debt), creating dilution, margin pressure and execution risk despite strong bookings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Current profitability and leverage metrics — Recent results show negative EPS, negative margins and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio, which increases sensitivity to capital markets and financing costs as CoreWeave scales. Read More.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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