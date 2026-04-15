MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $36,280.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,015,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,348,290.29. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 417,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,883. The firm has a market cap of $625.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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