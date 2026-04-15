SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.30 and traded as low as GBX 185.10. SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 185.65, with a volume of 3,455,153 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.50.

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SSP Group Trading Up 0.8%

SSP Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,629.60.

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SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first “street eats” concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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