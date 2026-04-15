Javier Olivan Sells 2,778 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 13th, Javier Olivan sold 1,887 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $1,187,960.85.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total value of $380,784.02.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total value of $560,581.88.
- On Monday, March 16th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $397,540.58.
- On Monday, March 16th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $585,250.52.
- On Monday, March 9th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total value of $399,377.26.
- On Monday, March 9th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total value of $587,954.44.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.21, for a total value of $400,805.09.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.21, for a total value of $590,056.46.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.68, for a total value of $410,535.72.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $671.58. 14,921,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.90.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.72.
Read Our Latest Report on META
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded multi‑year chip partnership with Broadcom — a commitment through 2029 and an initial >1 gigawatt of custom silicon capacity accelerates Meta’s in‑house AI compute plans and reduces reliance on third‑party suppliers, supporting faster AI model scale and lower long‑term costs. Meta inks deal with Broadcom for custom AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: History of earnings beats and bullish earnings outlook — analysts note Meta’s track record of upside surprises and argue the company has the mix (ad demand recovery + AI monetization) to again beat estimates, which supports valuation momentum into earnings. Why Meta Platforms (META) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support — Morgan Stanley recently named META a top Big Tech earnings pick with a Buy and a $775 target, which lifts sentiment and can drive demand from institutional investors. Meta Stock Is the Top Pick for Tech Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Reality Labs reorg to speed execution — Meta is reorganizing Reality Labs and creating an Applied AI Engineering unit to accelerate hardware and AI integration; if execution improves, this could shorten the timeline to commercial AR/VR/AI products. Meta Makes Major Changes to Speed Reality Labs’ Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Internal AI initiatives (Zuck replica) draw attention — Meta is training a photorealistic Mark Zuckerberg AI for internal engagement; it signals advanced AI capabilities but has unclear near‑term monetization impact. Meta Platforms Is Building a Mark Zuckerberg AI Bot. Does That Matter for META Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: EU orders rollback of WhatsApp AI access fee — European regulators say Meta’s paid access restriction harms rival AI assistants and have ordered reversal, creating potential lost revenue on WhatsApp monetization and increased regulatory scrutiny. EU warns Meta WhatsApp AI fee breaches antitrust rules, orders rollback
- Negative Sentiment: Italy court allows class action over Facebook data scraping — new litigation raises legal exposure and potential settlement or remediation costs, a recurring regulatory/legal overhang for investors. Italy court allows class action against Meta over Facebook data scraping
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution persists — at least one brokerage published a pessimistic near‑term forecast, reflecting remaining concerns around regulatory risk, ad cyclicality and execution on high‑cost hardware projects. Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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