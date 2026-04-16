Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head to Head Analysis

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Extra Space Storage 1 9 6 0 2.31

Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $143.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Extra Space Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -12.99% N/A -1.60% Extra Space Storage 28.84% 6.79% 3.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Clipper Realty and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and Extra Space Storage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $153.20 million 0.35 -$19.90 million ($1.37) -2.44 Extra Space Storage $3.38 billion 8.82 $974.00 million $4.60 30.65

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clipper Realty pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 140.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Clipper Realty on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

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Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Extra Space Storage

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Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

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