Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Director Phillip Pace Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $369,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,574.91. This represents a 38.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

Shares of Tamboran Resources stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 170,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $809.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -1.60. Tamboran Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

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Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that Tamboran Resources Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,457,000 after buying an additional 299,028 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 858,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 713,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 515,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154,660 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tamboran Resources from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

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Tamboran Resources Company Profile

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Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran’s primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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