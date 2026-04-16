StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $152,865.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Annabelle Bexiga sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $152,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,089.08. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,417. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

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StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,708.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 68,796 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 551.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

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StoneX Group Company Profile

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StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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