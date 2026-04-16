Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $4,088,403.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $169,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

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About Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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