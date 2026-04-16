EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,208 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 7,529 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EVgo Stock Down 8.8%

EVGOW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 113,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,583. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

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EVgo Company Profile

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EVgo, Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is a leading operator of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company designs, installs, owns and operates DC fast chargers, offering charging speeds from 50 kW up to 350 kW. EVgo’s network is purpose-built to support individual drivers, electric vehicle fleets and rideshare services, providing reliable access to high-power charging at retail, grocery, parking and hospitality locations.

EVgo’s service offerings include pay-as-you-go charging, subscription plans for frequent users and customized solutions for fleet operators seeking to electrify delivery, logistics and rideshare fleets.

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