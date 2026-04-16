Short Interest in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Increases By 45.8%

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,262,602 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 11,840,116 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,977,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $81,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,362.80. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $224,997.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 973.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 997.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 80,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,315,000 after buying an additional 350,743 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 2,643,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

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GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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