Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Rises By 43.2%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 132,111 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 92,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64.

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First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

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The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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