Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,910 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 8,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

GVIP traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,784. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $108.87 and a 52-week high of $163.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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