Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,024 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 100,277 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gelteq in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gelteq currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Gelteq
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gelteq
Gelteq Price Performance
NASDAQ:GELS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939. Gelteq has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
About Gelteq
Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Gelteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.